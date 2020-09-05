Michigan State Police are reminding you to make safe decisions while driving during the holiday week.
MSP Bay Region said in a tweet that they are increasing patrols for the Labor Day weekend.
They ask you to drive sober, wear your seatbelt and keep your eyes on the road.
You can view the latest traffic map here.
Reminder as we near the holiday weekend...troopers throughout the Bay Region continue to increase patrols. Drive sober, wear your safety belt, and keep your attention on the road.— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) September 3, 2020
