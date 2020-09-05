Cars parked along street
Michigan State Police are reminding you to make safe decisions while driving during the holiday week.

MSP Bay Region said in a tweet that they are increasing patrols for the Labor Day weekend.

They ask you to drive sober, wear your seatbelt and keep your eyes on the road.

