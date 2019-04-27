Michigan State Police are investigating after a male was stabbed at least 15 times in Flint.
Police were sent to the 1000 block of W. Merango at 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
When troopers arrived, they found one male victim who was stabbed at least 15 times by a female suspect, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody and the victim is in stable condition.
