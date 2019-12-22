A man was fatally shot after he broke into a Manistee County home with a knife and assaulted the occupants inside, according to Michigan State Police.
On Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. troopers were sent to a report of a home invasion and shooting on 1st Street in Copemish.
MSP said a 29-year-old Copemish man, identified as Nathan Reed, forced his way into a house while brandishing a knife when a man and woman were inside.
There was a physical struggle and one of the occupants shot Reed with a firearm.
Police said Reed died at the scene from gunshot injuries.
The woman was treated for a minor head injury at the scene and was released while the man was uninjured.
Investigators are not sure why Reed broke into the home and assaulted the occupants.
Police said it’s believed the man and woman did not know Reed.
The investigation is still ongoing.
