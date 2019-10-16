A 23-year-old Grayling man was arrested after he allegedly bit a Michigan State Police trooper while resisting arrest for a bond violation.
It happened about 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 in the 5900 block of Suzanne Avenue in Grayling Township.
A trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post and an officer from the Grayling Police Department were trying to locate a wanted suspect. While conducting a consent search of the property, a man's voice was heard coming from inside a camper in the backyard, MSP said.
The man, identified as 23-year-old Howard Anglemeyer, then invited the trooper and the officer inside the camper.
Upon entering the camper, the officers smelled an odor of freshly burnt marijuana, police said, adding Anglemeyer admitted to having smoked marijuana.
There were four young children inside the camper ranging from ages one to 9, police said. In addition, Anglemeyer had a conditional bond release indicating he could not have alcohol, marijuana, or illegal controlled substances, police said.
When the officers tried to arrest Anglemeyer for the bond violation he refused and fought the arresting officers, police said.
Police used a Taser to subdue Anglemeyer after he bit a trooper's wrist and forearm, police said.
He was lodged in the Crawford County Jail on charges of assault and battery, two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, and two counts of assaulting a police officer causing injury.
Anglemeyer was arraigned on Oct. 15 and remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.
The trooper was treated and released from the Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital for minor injuries from the bite marks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.