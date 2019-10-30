A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman and threw her out of his vehicle.
The incident happened about 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 in Charlevoix County's Hayes Township.
The victim called 911 and reported someone was trying to throw her out of a vehicle and take her phone before the call was disconnected, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers responded to the call and were able to make contact with the woman on Boyne City-Charlevoix Road.
The woman identified the man as 30-year-old Bennie Cornish, or Alanson.
Cornish was giving the victim a ride to her home when they began arguing, police said.
The victim told police Cornish grabbed her by the throat and held her by the hair. Police said he also attempted to take her phone.
The victim also told police Cornish threw her out of his vehicle, but not before she was able to get her phone back.
Cornish also called 911 and said he wanted the victim out of his car because she was allegedly assaulting him, police said.
Cornish told police he dropped her off on Boyne City-Charlevoix Road.
Police submitted a report to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor's Office and a warrant was authorized.
Cornish was arrested and arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, one count of interfering with electronic communications, one count of domestic violence, and one count of habitual offender - third notice.
Cornish was released on a $20,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 19.
