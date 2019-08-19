A Michigan man has been arrested after several videos expressing “potential threatening feelings” towards Ferris State University and several other locations were posted online.
On August 18, Michigan State Police became aware of the videos that mentioned Ferris State University, area hospitals, the Veterans’ Affairs Office, and military police personnel.
The Michigan Intelligence Operations Center was able to quickly identify a suspect, and a 33-year-old Reed City man was arrested Sunday evening at his home, MSP reported.
He’s being held at the Osceola County Jail on a $1 million bond; facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. The charges include posting terroristic threats, use of a computer to commit a felony, and illegal use of a telecommunication device.
The man has yet to be arraigned, and therefore has not been identified.
