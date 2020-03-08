A man has been arrested after troopers with Michigan State Police pulled him over for a traffic stop.
According to troopers from MSP’s West Branch Post, they conducted a traffic stop in Tawas Township for a speeding violation.
Troopers said the traffic stop took place on M-55 near Dean Rd.
During their stop, troopers said it was revealed that the driver had a denied and revoked driver’s license.
Troopers said the driver was lodged at the Iosco County jail.
There is no word on when the man will be arraigned. TV5 will update you as we learn more.
