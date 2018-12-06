Michigan State Police Troopers called about a man hitting a car with a baseball bat ended with up arresting him for driving while intoxicated.
Troopers said they pulled over Chad Johnson, 33, of Harbor Springs, on M-119 Highway near Pickeral Lake Road.
Aside from finding a baseball bat in the front passenger seat, troopers said Johnson showed signs that he had been drinking, and he was arrested for an OWI.
Troopers also discovered he was driving on a suspended license, had open alcohol in the car, and had more than one previous OWI conviction.
When asked about the bat, Johnson allegedly told troopers he hit the car because it was always having problems, and he was angry with it.
Johnson was charged with OWI 3rd degree, being a habitual offender, among other charges, and arraigned on Dec. 5.
He could see 5-years-behind bars if convicted.
