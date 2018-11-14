A 57-year-old man from Merritt was arrested on Nov. 13 after allegedly assaulting a Michigan State Police (MSP) Sergeant; and was later found to be carrying two loaded guns.
MSP said it started at around 10:30 a.m. when the man arrived at the Houghton Lake Post, and went in with a lit cigarette.
When asked to take his cigarette outside, MSP said the man got upset. The sergeant agreed to speak with the man outside the post.
Once outside, the man allegedly poked and pushed the sergeant. After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody.
That’s when investigators said they found two loaded pistols on him. Further investigation revealed he did not have a CPL, according to MSP.
Following his arrest, the man allegedly continued to make threats toward MSP staff, and politicians, investigators report. He was taken to the Roscommon County Jail and later evaluated by Community Mental Health.
The case is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
