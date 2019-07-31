An Alcona County man was arrested for allegedly breaking a man’s home and assaulting him.
On July 18, a man reported Tait Mahlmeister, 45 from Hubbard Lake, broke into his home, assaulted him and ran from the area, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
Troopers said the Mahlmeister was upset because the victim was dating his ex-girlfriend.
The victim had cuts on his head that required stitches, troopers said.
Troopers said Mahlmeister couldn’t be found and a request for a warrant was issued to the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office.
A warrant was issued for charges of first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder.
On Friday, Mahlmeister turned himself in to the Alpena County Jail. His bond was set at $200,000 and he’s due back in court on August 8.
