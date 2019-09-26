A northern Michigan man was arrested for allegedly forcing another man to withdraw money from the bank.
Michigan State Police Troopers were called to Huntington Bank in Grayling on September 6 after a bank employee called saying only that they needed immediate police help and then hung up.
Troopers said it was an intense couple of minutes at the bank before they were able to secure the building.
Troopers said a 35-year-old Grayling man named Ashely Nylund was forcing a 56-year-old Grayling man to withdraw $700 from the bank.
After several interviews, Nylund was arrested and lodged in the Crawford County Jail, troopers said.
He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of extortion and breaking and entering.
