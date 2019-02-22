A man is in jail after allegedly hitting a gas line with his vehicle and running off barefoot in the snow.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Lakeview Post were called to Evergreen Township in Montcalm County at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.
They arrived to find that a driver had hit a gas line, and then ran off, without wearing any shoes.
A K-9 officer and MSP chopper were called in and tracked the man through some woods and a swamp.
They said he hid in a deer blind for a bit, and then discovered he allegedly had broken into a hunting trailer.
He was found hiding under the trailer, after troopers said he stole clothes and some other items from inside.
He was taken to the hospital, and then to jail, where he is still awaiting arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.