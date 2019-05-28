A man broke into a store and returned two more times the same night.
Michigan State Police were called to Wal-Mart in Alpena on March 22 after a man had reportedly broken in at around 1:30 a.m.
The man reportedly broke in, stolen things from the electronics department and went through the garden center where he forced open the closed doors, troopers said.
He loaded the stolen items into his vehicle and left.
20 minutes later, the man came back, robbed a shopping cart, took more things from the electronics department and again exited through the garden center, troopers said.
A third time, the man came in, stole several more items and exited through the garden center, officials report.
Troopers said the man stole $6,000 worth of items including three 50 to 65-inch TVs, a drone. A cell phone, a computer building kit, a flashlight, a bicycle, a desktop computer, a PS4 racing wheel and a 6TB hard drive.
Troopers identified the suspect as Matthew Brown, 34 from Atlanta, Michigan.
Most of the stolen property was found at Brown’s home, including items from previous Wal-Mart thefts.
Brown was arrested at the Montmorency Jail where he was lodged on unrelated charges.
He was arraigned in Alpena County on a charge of first-degree retail fraud.
He will be back in court next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.