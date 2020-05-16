Michigan State Police said a man was shot in the ankle after fighting the security guard at a Flint convenient store.
Troopers said Flint Police responded to Carpenter Road Liquor for a report of a shooting.
According to troopers, an altercation occurred between a customer and the security guard regarding limited access to the store.
Troopers said the customer subsequently struck the security guard multiple times before his weapon being drawn.
Troopers said the customer attempted to strike the security guard again, causing the guard to fire one round at the ground.
Troopers believe the round ricocheted off the ground striking the customer’s ankle.
Troopers said the customer was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition.
MSP said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Tpr. Allison Lukco at 810-733-9380. If you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or visit www.CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.
