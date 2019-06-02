Shooting on Phoenix in Saginaw
Source: Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw.

It happened at around 11 p.m. on June 1 in the 2300 block of Phoenix.

Troopers said a 30-year-old man was shot in the face and leg and is being treated at a hospital.

No one is in custody at this point.

