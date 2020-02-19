A man was shot in the head while camping in Montcalm County.
Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lakeview Post said troopers were dispatched to the area of W. Colby Rd and M-66 on Tuesday, Feb. 18 for a male who said he had been shot.
Troopers and EMS responded to the scene and found a 45-year-old man with an injury to his head.
Troopers said the man was camping in the area at the time of the incident.
According to troopers, the man was transported to Greenville United Hospital where he was treated for bullet fragments found in his head.
The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was released from the hospital.
The shooting is under investigation.
If you have any information or if you may have been hunting in the area, call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.