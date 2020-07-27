A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times.
Michigan State Police were called to Brunswick Avenue, near Atherton in Flint on July 25.
When troopers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man shot several times.
He was taken to the hospital, and at last check was in critical condition.
Investigators list a 31-year-old man as a suspect, but no further details were given. Also, no arrests have been made.
The investigation is on-going.
If you have any information, call D/Tpr. Dennis Hartman at 810-285-3649.
