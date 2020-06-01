A man is in stable condition after being stabbed, and then shot.
Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said law enforcement officers were called to the 700 block of Vermont in Saginaw at around 8 p.m. on May 31.
The initial investigation shows the 38-year-old victim was fighting with his girlfriend when she stabbed him. The victim apparently continued to defend himself, and that’s when investigators said the woman’s 33-year-old brother shot the man.
The 31-year-old woman was taken into custody. Charges are being sought against the 33-year-old brother.
