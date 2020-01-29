A man was arrested at Soaring Eagle Casino, with coins allegedly stolen from an Isabella County laundromat.
Michigan State Police were called to the laundromat in Union Township on Jan. 28. That’s where troopers said they learned more than one hundred dollars was stolen from a coin machine.
They got a suspect description and, on a hunch, notified the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department asking them to look for the suspect in the casino.
A short time later tribal police located a person matching the description. He was found with the stolen coins, and trying to pass counterfeit money in the casino, troopers reported.
The 34-year-old Mt. Pleasant man allegedly confessed, and the stolen money was recovered. He’s currently in jail awaiting arraignment.
