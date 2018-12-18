A Michigan man is in custody, after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” Selfridge Air National Guard Base.
Michigan State Police were called by personnel at Selfridge after the Macomb County man allegedly made the threat against the base, and personnel on Dec. 17.
Troopers were able to find the suspect and arrest him. A search of his home turned up more than 70 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to MSP.
He has been charged with one count of false report or treat of terrorism, and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Investigators said the suspect had worked at the base until recently, but the motive behind the alleged threats is unclear.
