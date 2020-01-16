A man has been charged, accused of taking a vehicle on a test drive, and not returning.
Michigan State Police were called to a home in Otsego County on Dec. 16 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim said he had posted a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado for sale on Facebook Marketplace and a man, later identified as 28-year-old Trever Edward Kibby-Boron of Lewiston, had a person drop him off and asked to test drive the vehicle.
The victim allowed Kibby-Boron to take the vehicle on a test drive, but he never returned.
A trooper spotted the vehicle south of Freemont, and Kibby-Boron was brought back to Otsego County to face charges. They include: one count motor vehicle unlawful driving away, a felony punishable by five years; and driving while license suspended/revoked, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and $500.00. He is also facing charges of resisting and obstruction, felon in possession of ammunition, parole violation and obstructing justice, for when he was taken into custody.
