An Alma man is in jail after Michigan State Police Troopers said he tried to hit a patrol car multiple times.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, MSP Troopers were headed southbound on I-75 near Hess Road in Saginaw County when a vehicle came up behind them at a high speed.
Troopers had to swerve to avoid a collision with the 2008 BMW.
According to troopers, the suspect vehicle tried multiple times to hit them or run them off the road.
Troopers chased the driver until they were able to stop him with a PIT maneuver near Hill Road on northbound I-75.
The suspect was a 30-year-old man from Alma. He was arrested on charges on felonious assault, flee and elude and unauthorized driving away of an automobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.