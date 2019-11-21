Michigan State Police have identified a man killed in a crash on M-13.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. about one mile north of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County’s Zilwaukee Township.
Investigators said the car crossed the center line and hit a Holland Heating & Cooling box truck head-on.
Daniel Biskner, 58, from Kawkawlin, was a rear passenger in the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP reports.
A 40-year-old woman from Kawkawlin, who was also in the backseat of that vehicle is in extremely critical condition, MSP said.
A 14-year-old from Bay City who was sitting in the front seat was also injured.
The driver, a 21-year-old man from Bay City, was injured, but is expected to recover.
Right now MSP said there are several possible factors in the crash, including wet roads, bad tires on the car, and investigators said the driver may have been impaired by marijuana. Speed was also an issue, MSP reports.
A blood test on the driver of the vehicle is pending.
The driver of the box van, a 25-year-old woman from Flint was taken to the hospital bus is expected to recover. The passenger in the box truck, a 20-year-old man from Grand Blanc had minor injuries.
