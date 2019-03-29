Michigan State Police troopers may soon be able to live-stream dashcam footage thanks to a $2 million proposed budget by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
MSP Lieutenant Jim Lang said dashcam video is a must for troopers, he said those same troopers need a way to stream video back to their post so that they can quickly move on to the next call.
“It’s very important to have footage, it’s very important to have video of an incident,” Lang said.
In Gov. Whitmer’s proposed budget, she calls for a $2 million upgrade to allow MSP officers to stream video to their post in real time and store footage on the cloud.
Lang said that the way things are done now is way too slow. He said that sometimes it can take troopers up to 40 minutes to upload video, and in that time, troopers aren’t responding to calls or on the freeway making sure drivers are safe.
Lang also said that the cards they use, like floppy disk, can become worn with moving them in and out of their slots. He said that can lead to lost evidence.
“It makes sense that we progress with the times and stay current or advanced enough to be able to provide our services and also be transparent with the availability of our information,” Lang said.
Lang said that this will allow troopers to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request faster and would increase the likelihood that video would not be lost.
Lang said he hopes that line item in Gov. Whitmer’s proposed budget passes.
