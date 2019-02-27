A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused of storing child porn on his cloud storage account.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task, along with other organizations, announced the arrest of Simon Richie Thornburg, 33, of Vienna Township.
MSP said he was arrested after a tip was received which reported Thornburg was storing child sexually abusive materials.
Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence MSP said was seized from his home, Thornburg was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
