A missing and endangered child from Oakland County has been located, Michigan State Police said.
MSP said Jeremiah David Anderson, 11, was last seen running away after an argument with his mom in 20000 block of Glen Lodge in the charter township of Royal Oak.
At about 7:40 p.m., police said Jeremiah has been located and is back with his mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.