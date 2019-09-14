Jeremiah David Anderson
(Source: Michigan State Police - Metro Detroit Post)

A missing and endangered child from Oakland County has been located, Michigan State Police said.

MSP said Jeremiah David Anderson, 11, was last seen running away after an argument with his mom in 20000 block of Glen Lodge in the charter township of Royal Oak.

At about 7:40 p.m., police said Jeremiah has been located and is back with his mother.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.