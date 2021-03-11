State police determined the death of a missing teen found in St. Clair County was the result of self-harm and no foul play was involved.
Leah Conner, 16, went for a walk on Saturday, March 6 about 11:20 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Leah didn’t return home, so her family reported her missing about 4:15 p.m.
The investigation led troopers to the Trestle Bridge, located on the Wadhams to Avoca trail. An MSP K9 was used to search the area. MSP found Leah’s body a short time after on March 7.
MSP said it will not be providing additional details on the manner of her death. A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for funeral and memorial expenses.
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. There is also a crisis text line. Text HOME to 741741 for free crisis counseling.
“If you have not already, reach out to a withdrawn loved one and ask if they are OK. You could save a life,” state police said.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the MSP Lapeer Post at 810-664-2905.
