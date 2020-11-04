More than 60 dogs were rescued from a home in Gladwin County after the Michigan State Police responded for a complaint of animal cruelty.
Upon arrival to the Dutcher Road property, troopers discovered numerous animals including dogs, goats, cows, and horses that needed immediate attention.
The animals were malnourished, neglected and/or lacked proper care, police said.
Among the animals, more than 60 dogs were located. They will receive treatment and be held at various animal shelters, police said.
Residents in the area are assisting with the care and housing of the livestock.
Police also said they located numerous carcasses on the property that had not been properly buried.
The 40-year-old female property owner is being investigated for multiple charges of animal cruelty.
