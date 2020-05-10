Michigan State Police is mourning after losing one of their own.
According to MSP, Detective/Trooper Justin Matinkhah (Third District-BAYNET) passed away on Sunday, May 10 after experiencing a serious medical condition days before.
MSP said Matinkhah started experiencing issues at his home on Monday, May 4 and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. He was transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor via helicopter for additional testing and treatment.
Mantinkhah passed away this morning at the hospital.
MSP is asking that you keep Mantinkhah and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
