Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Michigan State Police trooper Wednesday afternoon in Midland County.
It happened at 2:51 p.m. on M-18 near Shaffer Road in Warren Township.
Two cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP.
All occupants are being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
