Two people were arrested, accused of stealing several 2020 model-year trucks from a factory overflow lot, and using one to smash into a local ATM.
It started at around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 when Genesee County Central Dispatch got a call from a man saying he was following a bunch of new, stolen trucks.
As troopers were heading to the scene, OnStar reported a crash at Sovita Credit Union on Calkins Road. Flint Township Police arrived and found that someone had used one of the trucks to ram into the ATM, trying to access the credit union’s safe.
Around the same time, one of the stolen trucks was spotted in a wooded area near Stalker School in Flint. Multiple agencies went to the scene and found six of the stolen trucks being hidden in the woods.
They also saw several people jump out of the running vehicles, and take off either on foot or bicycles, according to MSP Lt. David Kaiser.
One person was arrested right away, another taken custody later, Kaiser reported.
Another truck was also found nearby, for a total of eight, 2020 model-year Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, valued at around $640,000.
Kaiser said more arrests are expected.
