Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) seized more than a quarter pound of methamphetamine, additional amounts of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol at a Grayling area hotel room.
STING served a search warrant on March 10. One male suspect was lodged on multiple felony charges, according to the Michigan State Police Department. A female subject was lodged on a felony possession charge.
This is an ongoing investigation.
STING was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff Department and the MSP Emergency Services Team.
