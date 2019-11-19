Can you help catch a killer?
“It leaves a black mark on the city of Saginaw to have a double homicide in the city but it's even a bigger black mark to have an unsolved double homicide,” said Michigan State Police Lt David Kaiser.
Police are still searching for answers after the shooting death of a married couple in Saginaw.
“Not only were they parents but they were grandparents,” said Kaiser.
Brenda and Larney Johnson were shot and killed in their home on 17th street earlier this month, but who did it remains a mystery.
“Multiple detectives have done numerous interviews on this, they've knocked on doors, they've talked to neighbors,” Kaiser said.
And still nothing leading to the person or persons and a reason.
“We have not made an arrest on this case,” Kaiser said. “We're looking for anybody who may have additional information on this case.”
Police are urging anyone with the slightest bit of information to come forward.
“Something that may seem insignificant to some people may be the final piece of the puzzle, that piece we're looking for, that will crack the case,” he said.
Investigators have leads but need more information to make an arrest. For now, the community remains devastated that the person responsible is still out there.
“What we're looking to do on this is get the family some closure and to get the people responsible off the streets,” Kaiser said.
So, if you know something, say something.
“Any additional information that somebody may have to enable us to get a warrant and bring these people to justice,” he said.
