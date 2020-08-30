Troopers at the Michigan State Police Caro Post are asking for help finding a stolen white flatbed truck.
MSP said the 2007 Chevrolet 3500 was stolen from Northern Log Supply located at M24 and Lobdell Rd.
The truck was stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.
According to MSP, there are black toolboxes in the bed of the truck.
The company logo is on each door along with the US DOT number.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156.
