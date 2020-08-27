A Michigan State Police negotiator is currently talking to a suspect in a standoff who allegedly assaulted a police officer and sparked a chase with law enforcement.
MSP said the man assaulted a Petoskey Public Safety Officer, and then lead officers on a chase to Antrim County.
According to troopers, the suspect has several children in the vehicle with him.
It’s unclear what sparked the issue.
MSP does say the officer is being treated at a local hospital.
