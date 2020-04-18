The Michigan State Police Lapeer Post announced that there were no fatal crashes in the county during the first quarter.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 14.
Troopers said they will continue to maximize visibility in high traffic areas, patrol during peak traffic hours, and educate citizens regarding the importance of safe and sober driving.
