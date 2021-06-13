Michigan State Police troopers stopped a fully engulfed car fire and saved a nearby building from catching fire on Saturday night.
Michigan State Police troopers found an unoccupied fully engulfed car fire while on patrol in the city of Flint at a fast-food restaurant. Troopers utilized their own fire extinguishers to bring the fire down according to MSP.
Flint City Fire responded and finished extinguishing the fire. There were no injuries reported and there was no extensive damage to the nearby building according to MSP.
