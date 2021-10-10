There were no injuries in an officer involved shooting on Sunday involving Hampton Township Department of Public Safety officers and a suspect who shot at them during a traffic stop according to the Michigan State Police.
The shooting happened at Arms and Finn Road Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. Hampton Township officers were performing a traffic stop when the driver, 1 34-year-old man from California, shot at them.
The officers returned fire at the driver. The suspect did not surrender at first, but was arrested a short time after.
The officers are on paid leave according to the Hampton Township Department of Public Safety.
The Michigan State Police Department is investigating the incident. After the investigation is done by MSP it will forwarded to the Bay County Prosecutor's Office for a review of the shooting.
