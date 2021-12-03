Nobody was injured after a suspect crashed into a Michigan State Police vehicle during a pursuit Friday morning, MSP said.
The suspect, a 27-year-old Caro man, was seen operating a stolen pickup truck from Reese about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, MSP reported, adding the vehicle had been reported stolen from a business Friday morning.
Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene, initiating the pursuit, MSP said. The pursuit went about 30 miles from the Pinconning area and ended near Linwood Road and I-75.
During the pursuit, there was a crash between the patrol vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle, MSP said, adding no one was injured.
The pursuit came to an end after the suspect drove into a ditch attempting to enter the freeway but became stuck, MSP said.
The suspect was taken into custody without injury and has been lodged in the Bay County Jail for multiple felonies.
The incident remains under investigation.
