A bus carrying the Ithaca Ski Club involved in a crash on Northbound US-127 had injuries but no one was fatally hurt, according to MSP.
Students who do not need medical attention are being taken to Shepherd High School where parents can pick them up. Parents will be notified if their student needs medical attention, according to Ithaca Public Schools.
Northbound US-127 after M-46, the Edmore Exit, is back open and the scene is cleared. All of the students and the driver have been accounted for, according to the Shepherd Police Department.
The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 4:47 p.m.
Every student who was on the bus has been reunited with their parents, according to the superintendent of Ithaca Public Schools.
Multiple students were taken to hospitals for medical treatment. The bus driver was a lead teacher for the ski club and was taken to a hospital for further medical treatment.
The superintendent told TV5 he is very thankful there were no deaths or life-threatening injuries from the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The bus went off the road and rolled over, according to the superintendent.
