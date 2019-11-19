The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is offering property checks for residents who will be away for the holidays or winter season.
Post Commander F/Lt. Jason Nemecek said there are several things residents can do to deter would-be-thieves.
MSP urges residents to use lighting to your advantage by installing motion-activated lights outside and set a timer for inside. Also, keep your curtains and shades closed, make your house appear as if someone is home by arranging snow removal at your home, and stop mail and newspaper deliveries.
Residents should tell a trusted friend or neighbor so they can report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Residents can also contact the Gaylord Post to let them know, they will take your address and contact number to reach you if there are any issues. MSP said the information will be given to troopers on patrol and they will periodically check the residence and log the dates and times your property was inspected.
If you live in the Gaylord Post area, which covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Otsego Counties, and would like your property checked, call 989-732-2778.
