A local officer went of his way to help a man involved in an accident.
The man was on I-75 heading to a friend’s funeral where he would serve as a pallbearer when his car slid off the snowy expressway and into a ditch.
“I’ve never been in a police car before, until today,” said David Rood, pallbearer.
Rood’s trip to Saginaw on Tuesday was one he will never forget.
He was heading to the funeral of his dear friend David Tierney. Rood said he promised Tierney before he died that he would be a pallbearer at the funeral.
“He was a true friend, a true buddy,” Rood said.
Rood nearly didn’t make it. He lost control of his truck near Birch Run and landed in a ditch.
When all seemed lost, a Michigan State Police motor carrier suddenly stopped by.
“I told him that I guess I’m going to have to call somebody to take me there. And he says, ‘sir, if you need to get to that funeral I’ll take you,’” Rood said.
MSP Officer Victor Jurkowski said it wasn’t a hard choice. He said he couldn’t have imagined leaving Rood there in the first place.
“This is nothing that any enforcement member wouldn’t do if they have the time and they have the opportunity. We do this all the time,” Jurkowski said.
As for Rood, he calls Jurkowski a hero. Not only for giving him a ride, but helping him keep his promise.
“I got there on time and that right there made my whole day. I mean, my day was ruined when I wrecked my truck, but when I got there on time it just made my day,” Rood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.