With winter settling in across the area, if you’re hitting the roads, it’s always better to be safe than sorry if an incident occurs that gets you stuck in the cold.
Michigan State Police Lieutenant David Kaiser said to have an emergency preparedness kit ready for this time of year.
“Make sure you’ve got a full tank of gas, pack some warm clothing,” said Kaiser. “Gloves, blankets, hats. And when you’re traveling out on the road, don’t crowd the snow plows. Give them plenty of room so they can be safe and get the roads clear for us.”
Other handy items you should have with you include a first aid kit in case of emergencies, a charger for your phone, food items like granola bars and water.
Kaiser said that a common mistake that drivers make is walking away from their one source of shelter.
“One of the other most important things, if you do become stuck out in the snow, flip on your four-ways, but stay with your vehicle,” said Kaiser. “You’re a lot safer in the vehicle than you are out walking.”
Be sure to keep your emergency kit handy in your vehicle to keep you and your loved ones safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.