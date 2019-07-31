Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting and Michigan State Police are on the scene of a standoff with the suspect.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged out the shooting about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
It happened in the 3400 block of Brookwood Lane in Saginaw.
Nearby, in Vista Villa apartments in Buena Vista Township, Michigan State Police are on the scene of a standoff with the suspect. Police said the suspect is a 34-year-old male.
It is unclear if he is armed, MSP Sgt. Joe Rowley said.
MSP Lt. David Kaiser said the standoff is in response to a shooting that escalated.
The victim, a 33-year-old male, was transported to the hospital in stable condition, Rowley said. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
"Our hope is that the suspect, if they are in the apartment, that they come out with their hands where we can see them," Rowley said.
Rowley said the shooting was a domestic situation between two brothers. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Police said it is a rapidly involving investigation and they are hoping for a peaceful resolution.
Residents in the area gathered together to pray for a peaceful resolution.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
