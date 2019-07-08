A Michigan woman has died, and two people from Mid-Michigan were hurt in a single-vehicle crash.
It happened on Saturday, July 6 at the intersection of M-55 and Old 27, in Houghton Lake.
Michigan State Police said a 54-year-old man from West Branch was westbound on M-55, approaching the Old 27 intersection. That’s when troopers said he realized he was not going to be able to stop in time to prevent running into other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
The vehicle was steered over a cement curb, causing it to cross the lawn of a business and hit a deep ditch.
An 82-year-old passenger, identified as Victorine Keith from Grayling, died in the crash. She was the mother of the driver, according to MSP.
The driver, and another passenger, a 53-year-old woman from West Branch were injured.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to troopers. And the crash was witnessed by a trooper who was approaching the intersection at the time of the crash. It remains under investigation.
