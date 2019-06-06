One man is dead, and Michigan State Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the shooting.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Commonwealth in Flint on June 5.
When they arrived, they found Kevondre Williams bleeding profusely inside a vehicle. He had been shot, MSP reports.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect, Anthony Roberts was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or D/Tpr. A. Knapp at 810-237-6915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.