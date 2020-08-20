The Caro Post of the Michigan State Police is teaming up with other local departments to address vehicles running red lights.
Due to numerous traffic complaints, officers from the Caro Police Department and deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office will team up to address red light violations.
The first enforcement period kicked off this week and over 50 vehicles were stopped on Aug 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 33 people were cited for disobeying a red light. Seventeen verbal warnings were issued and one person was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic offense.
MSP says the civil infraction fine for running a red light is $110 and three points on your driving records.
MSP says there were a total of 6,018 crashes involving red-light-running during 2019 in Michigan which accounts for 1.9% of the total crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.