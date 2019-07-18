Two people are in custody accused of carjacking a vehicle and causing a crash that killed one person and critically hurt another.
Michigan State Police said a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman stole a Dodge Charger in a carjacking at a party store on Ballenger Highway in Flint early Thursday morning.
Investigators said troopers found the Charger around two minutes after the carjacking happened. They tried to stop it, and the driver took off.
A chase ensued, and troopers said the stolen vehicle blew through a red light and collided with another vehicle.
A 57-year-old Flint woman in that vehicle died because of her injuries. Her 60-year-old husband is in critical condition.
One of the carjacking suspects is in jail, the other is in the hospital.
The investigation continues.
