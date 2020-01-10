January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Michigan State Police is teaming up with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness about the issue.
From Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, officers will join their colleagues with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police and Indiana State Police to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.
“We are striving to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees,” stated Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “You are a force multiplier that can act as the eyes and ears of Michigan’s highways.”
Officers will also team up with Truckers Against Trafficking in their efforts. They first partnered with the organization back in 2015.
To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.
