Michigan State Police has teamed up with law enforcement and other agencies throughout the Great Lakes Region to target human traffickers.
According to MSP, Michigan ranks 10th in the nation for human trafficking with most of the victims ranging in age from 13 to 16.
“We were one of the first states to establish a state task force to combat human trafficking and so we’ve had a lot of awareness efforts throughout the state,” said Allie Martinez, chair of Mid-Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force. “We have to kind of shift our perspective as far as looking less at well how many actual survivors do we have and look more at what can we do within our communities to make sure that this doesn’t continue to happen to people.”
This week troopers will be teaming up with law enforcement from the surrounding states to continue to raise awareness for human trafficking.
“Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. We are trying to get the word out, working with truckers against trafficking and the BOTL (Buses On The Lookout) program as well,” said Victor Jurkowski, Motor Carrier Officer with MSP.
The partnership will educate commercial vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees about the signs of human trafficking. They will also enforce laws that crackdown on traffickers.
“If you have a road, or if you have internet access you will be touched by human trafficking because it’s being used to either transport, to contact, some instances to recruit the potential victims,” Jurkowski said.
The partnership is something that officials plan to keep in place for as long as it takes.
Jurkowski said it will end when human trafficking is gone.
“So as long as it’s there, someone’s going to have to be dealing with it,” Jurkowski said.
Experts said human trafficking victims are usually placed in that situation by someone they know and trust. They said that kidnapping happens in less than five percent of cases.
